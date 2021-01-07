WINDSOR, ONT. -- Seven Windsor residents are facing charges after police seized several firearms and about $995,000 in drugs while targeting “high level drug trafficking” in a 10-month investigation.

It was a joint forces operation between the Windsor Police Service and the Canada Border Services Agency, with funding provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.

“A significant amount of illicit drugs destined for sale in Windsor-Essex are now off the streets as a result of this successful JFO,” said a statement from Windsor police. “The seizure of several firearms, one confirmed to have been reported stolen from the United States, will no doubt have a significant impact on the safety of the entire community.”

Police say there’s no question this amount of seized illicit drugs has potentially saved numerous lives and has made a considerable dent on illegal drug trade locally.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Criminal Intelligence Unit, the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, along with CBSA, identified several suspects, residences and vehicles during the course of the investigation.

Numerous judicial authorizations were applied for and granted as part of the active investigation.

On Dec. 22, warrants were simultaneously executed at three identified residences, all within the city of Windsor.

Several suspects were arrested during the execution of the warrants and as a result of the investigation.

Police say a search of a residence located in the 1500 block of Rooney Street resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm, cocaine, isotonitazene pills, cannabis, oxycodone pills, percocet pills and alprazolam pills.

A search of a residence in the 1300 block of Meridian Street resulted in the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl and currency.

A search of a residence in the 3100 block of McRobbie Road resulted in the seizure of three firearms and a large amount of currency.

Three vehicles have also been seized as part of the investigation.

Police say the estimated street value of the seized drugs is over $995,000.

Elie Aoun, 35, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Contravene Firearms Act x2 - improper storage

Unlawful possession of a firearm x3

Possession of a prohibited device - magazine

Possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada

Sayasith Phothitay, 32, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage

Breach of Release Order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

Jason Haddad, 27 , from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Breach of Probation

Joseph Aoun, 62, from Windsor, is charged with:

Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage

Unlawful possession of a firearm x3

Possession of a prohibited device - magazine

Possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada

Nouhad Aoun, 64, from Windsor, is charged with:

Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage

Unlawful possession of a firearm x3

Possession of a prohibited device - magazine

Possess firearm illegally obtained outside Canada

Johny Phothitay, 28, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

Vanessa Crescenzi, 29, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Isotonitazene

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Alprazolam

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Contravene Firearms Act - improper storage

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.