WINDSOR, ONT. -- A cohort of 24 students has been dismissed from Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School in Windsor due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Following direction from the health unit, the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board dismissed the students after learning of the confirmed case late Wednesday afternoon.

Affected students have been notified and told not to attend school Thursday.

“The individual confirmed case was part of the Sports Academy program at Central Park Athletics and was not in attendance at the main campus of Corpus Christi,” a news release from the board says.

The WECDSB has been working with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting individuals identified and will provide directions to follow.

A voice message has been sent home to the entire school community to reassure parents if they have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and their children can continue to attend school as usual. Follow-up letters will also be sent home with students when they are dismissed Thursday.

The school board has advised parents to continue to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms each morning and keep them home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children,” the news release says.

The WECDSB regularly posts school COVID-19 cases and information to the board website.