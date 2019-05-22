

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are investigating after a Windsor mother says her 15-year-old daughter was assaulted by a group of girls after the Tecumseh fireworks.

Stephanie LaRocque tells the Lynn Martin Show on AM800 that her daughter was followed by a group of six to eight girls who said they wanted to fight while leaving the fireworks.

The alleged incident was caught on camera. The video shows a girl falling to the ground, getting and kicked and punched. LaRocque says the victim was her daughter.

"Just looking at this video boils my blood, boils me, you have no idea, my daughter, my household is very traumatized by this, it is very heartbreaking that this has happened to my daughter," she tells AM800.

LaRocque says her daughter had bruises, soreness and a black eye. She wants charges to be laid.

OPP Const. Karen Sinnaeve says they are aware of the incident and say it is an ongoing investigation.

"The cop did tell me that it would take a little bit to investigate and I'm like investigate what though, you have the video, I gave you names, charge these little friggen kids, charge them," says LaRoque.

Police also say the investigation involves youth and therefore names will not be released.