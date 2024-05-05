Man arrested after failing to stop for CKPS, charged with uttering threats to kill

While on patrol Saturday, a Chatham-Kent police officer said their onboard licence plate reader detected a vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.

The driver of the vehicle was known to the officer and was identified as an unlicensed 31-year-old Chatham man.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle when the officer tried to pull him over.

More officers attended the area and allegedly found the suspect hiding behind a local business. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was held pending bail and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and uttering threats to kill.

The suspect was on bail prior to this occurrence; facing 21 criminal charges including uttering threats to kill, uttering threats to destroy property, assault, assault with a weapon, mischief and theft.