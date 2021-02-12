WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have charged two people after an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs in the city.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in January that resulted in the seizure of drugs and a weapon.

During the course of the investigation, police identified two adults as suspects in the operation.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search an involved residence.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., officers from the DIGS Unit and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) executed the search warrant at a residence located in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue.

Both suspects were located and arrested without incident.

As a result of the search, officers located and seized a quantity of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm.

Jason Sulatycki, 42, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - fentanyl (blue)

Possession of a Controlled Substance - cocaine

Possession of a Controlled Substance - fentanyl (purple)

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Possession of a Firearm While Prohibited - four counts

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Stephanie Davis, 27, from Windsor, is charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm Without Holding a License and Registration

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.