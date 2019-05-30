

OPP in Tecumseh say they are looking for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl was assaulted by a group of girls on fireworks night.

The incident took place in Green Acres Optimist Park on St. Gregory's Road in Tecumseh following the fireworks display in the park.

Police say a group of girls assaulted another girl, who sustained minor injuries, including bruises and a black eye.

The teen, who did not wanted to be identified, told CTV Windsor after the incident she was still shaken up about how quickly things escalated.

The alleged attack was caught on camera. The video shows a girl falling to the ground, getting and kicked and punched. Her mother Stephanie LaRocque shared the video with CTV News.

LaRocque says she wishes the people who recorded the video would have stepped in and stopped the attack. She now wants charges to be laid.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact Tecumseh OPP Detachment at 519-735-2424.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.