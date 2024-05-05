WINDSOR
    • Service delivery review for Windsor and Essex County’s Central Housing Registry

    A house key. (File) A house key. (File)
    The City of Windsor would like to hear about residents’ experiences with the Central Housing Registry (CHR).

    Windsor-Essex maintains a centralized waiting list for most social housing providers in the region. Individuals or households seeking subsidized housing can apply to be included in the registry, and eligibility is determined by the CHR.

    The City has engaged KPMG to conduct this review as a means of identifying system strengths, deficiencies, and improvement opportunities. The goal of this project is to review CHR operations in terms of their service delivery model, organizational structure, team composition, industry leading practices, and community feedback.

    As part of this project, KPMG consultants are conducting surveys with applicant households for feedback on their experience with CHR.

    Survey responses will be documented, compiled, and presented by KPMG project staff in the form of general themes and messages that will not be personally identifiable with participants.

    Only individuals with direct experience related to the CHR are encouraged to complete the survey, which should take approximately five to ten minutes to complete. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 17, 2024.

