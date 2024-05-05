WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cloudy but balmy conditions Sunday

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo of a blue jay from March 2024. (Source: Mike Brown) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo of a blue jay from March 2024. (Source: Mike Brown)
    Cloudy conditions make up most of this week’s forecast across Windsor-Essex.

    Showers are possible Sunday morning and into the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 23 degrees, feeling more like 28.

    It’ll remain cloudy into the evening before clearing overnight with a low of 7 degrees.

    The sun will pop out again Monday, but cloudy conditions return Tuesday and linger for the week.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Sunday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28.

    Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

    Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 21 except 14 near Lake Erie.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

