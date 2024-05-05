Cloudy but balmy conditions Sunday

Cloudy conditions make up most of this week’s forecast across Windsor-Essex.

Showers are possible Sunday morning and into the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 23 degrees, feeling more like 28.

It’ll remain cloudy into the evening before clearing overnight with a low of 7 degrees.

The sun will pop out again Monday, but cloudy conditions return Tuesday and linger for the week.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Sunday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 28.

Sunday night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Monday: Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 21 except 14 near Lake Erie.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.