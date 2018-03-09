

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be idle on Saturday.

CTV News has learned all of Saturday’s shifts for the morning than 6,000 WAP employees are being cancelled by FCA because of a strike at one of its feeder plants.

285 employees at ZF-TRW are on strike after 62 per cent of workers who voted turned down a tentative agreement struck by Unifor Local 444 and the company.

It included a $2/hour wage increase over the life of the contract, plus a 75-cent increase immediately and 25-cent increase in pay every six months, and improvements to the pension and an extra PA day.

“Some people wanted more in terms of finances,” said James Stewart, the president of Unifor Local 444. “We have to go through a pattern and look at everything that was said and go through our notes, see if there are any workplace issues we can resolve, but ultimately it just wasn't enough."

The workers hit the picket line Friday morning out front of the plant on Munich Court just off Twin Oaks Drive near Lauzon Parkway. The company makes a variety of parts including automotive systems, components and modules.

Lou Ann Gosselin, head of communications at FCA said in a statement to CTV News:

“FCA is monitoring the status of negotiations between a modular supplier in Windsor and Unifor, and is assessing production schedules at its Windsor Assembly Plant on a shift by shift basis.”

A statement from a ZF spokesperson said they do not comment on details of negotiations.

"We understand that FCA Windsor Assembly Plant Operations have now been affected. We employ 285 workers at our ZF Windsor assembly plant where we supply suspension modules assemblies to FCA Windsor Assembly Plant for the Chrysler Pacifica and the Dodge Caravan," said John Wilkerson.

There is no indication when the parties will return to the bargaining table.

Hundreds of employees at three other parts suppliers, HBPO, Dakkota and Avencez ratified their respective contracts, although none by a very strong margin.

The strike at ZF-TRW is just another hurdle for a union that has been extremely busy this week.

Unifor workers at ETNA Foods in Leamington also ratified a new contract, and there is a ratification vote at 1 p.m. Saturday for 17 workers at Sterling Fuels.