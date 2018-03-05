

CTV Windsor





A strike that began over the weekend at two auto parts suppliers in Windsor-Essex has come to a swift end, and now ratification votes have been set.

A tentative deal was reached just hours into a strike, and now means there are deals in place for all four suppliers represented by Unifor Local 444.

Employees at Dakkota Intergrated Systmes and HBPO Canada went on strike over the weekend, while workers at ZF TRW were in a position to strike as of Monday.

Deals have been reached with all three suppliers that union officials say falls in line with a deal reached earlier with Avencez Assembly Canada.

The four plants supply parts to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart tells CTV Windsor the talks improved significantly when executives with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stepped in to keep Windsor Assembly up and running.

Details of the agreements have not been released.

Ratification votes for employees at all four plants will be held on Thursday at the union hall on Turner Road. There will be on session at 8 a.m. and a second meeting at 7:30 p.m.