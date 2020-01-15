WINDSOR -- Work continues in LaSalle's Heritage Estates to fight flooding.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, LaSalle council approved the next phase of storm water improvements for the area.

The second phase came in under budget at around $800,000.

The work has been awarded to J and J Lepera infrastructure.

“They're gonna be constructing the rest of the trail work and some underground storm drainage through the walkway and it's going to connect into Montgomery Drive and that will complete the final work in the final stage within heritage estates and then going forward after this it goes into the work within the Oliver Farms area,” says Peter Marra, LaSalle’s director of public works.

It's designed to provide improvements to the Heritage Estates area, as well as provide improved stormwater outlet for the proposed Oliver Farms upgrade as well.

Total cost of the project came in just below $5 million.

The town received a $1-million grant.