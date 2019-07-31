

CTV Windsor





After investigating a death in Stoney Point, OPP say the scene has been released and it’s being considered “non-suspicious.”

Provincial Police confirm officers assisted with a death investigation at a Stoney Point home on July 28, 2019, but would not provide any other details, including the address.

Police say they were holding the scene until a coroner’s investigation was complete.

Residents reported a large police presence at a home near Bushey Street and Tecumseh Road on Monday.