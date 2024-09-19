St. Clair College and Alienware Gaming open new esports gaming lab

St. Clair College and Alienware Gaming have teamed up to open the country’s first Alienware Gaming Lab at the college in the Esports Nexus Arena.

The lab offers the school the opportunity to get more gaming computers, upgrading from 70 to 110.

The additional computers are in hopes that novice gamer interest will be increased.

“Since its unveiling a couple of years ago, the Nexus Esports Arena and the associated gaming labs have become the hub of relaxation, socializing and activity during between-class breaks,” said Michael Silvaggi, St. Clair’s president.

“The opportunity to improve and expand the amenities this summer, in partnership with Dell Technologies and Alienware, was ideally timed. It meant that students would have an enhanced campus experience from the outset of this academic year.”

The Nexus arena has been open since fall 2022, but the college said the upgrades are necessary to unlock further potential for varsity teams to remain competitive and increase the quality of teams, broadcasts and recruitment to the varsity and academic programs.

“President Patti France, before she retired in June, asked us what we needed to stay out front as the top program in Canada,” said Shaun Byrne, esports director.

“New PCs (personal computers) was our answer. We’re extremely grateful for her commitment and to our partners at Alienware for buying into our vision and giving our players the tools they need to succeed as an elite collegiate esports program.”