WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation on Ottawa Street east of Kildare Road

    Police and SWAT teams are on scene of an active investigation on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 19, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Police and SWAT teams are on scene of an active investigation on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 19, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    An active investigation is underway on Ottawa Street, east of Kildare Road.

    Windsor police and SWAT teams are on scene.Police and SWAT teams are on scene of an active investigation on Ottawa Street in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

    CTV News reached out to police regarding the nature of the investigation, but no further details could be provided.

    More information to come as it’s made available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News