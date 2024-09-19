UWindsor alumni invited to Alumni Week 2024

The University of Windsor is inviting all alumni to come celebrate the Lancers from Sept. 20 to Sept. 29.

Everyone is invited, students of the past, present and future.

Highlights of the event include:

Black Alumni Weekend from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22

Celebrating Black excellence at the university, dedicating a weekend to networking, recognition and inspiring conversations.

Alumni Tailgate and Lancer Football on Sept. 21

A day of tailgating and cheering on the undefeated Windsor Lancers as they take on the Ottawa Gee-Gees. Alumni will get a special rate.

Lancers for Literacy on Sept. 23

A day celebrating the power of storytelling and written word as alumni return to share their insights and experiences. Dr. Jim Weese at the Faculty of Human Kinetics will ick off the day, followed by Dr. Richard Peddie at the Odette School of Business and Dwania McLarty-Peele at the Faculty of Science.

Lancers Athletics “Day of Giving” on Sept. 25

A day showcasing the power of alumni support for Lancer Athletics.

Saturday Afternoon on Sunset on Sept. 28

A day honouring alumni celebrating graduation anniversaries. Activities will take place, like campus tours and special lectures, for alumni to relive their University of Windsor memories.

To register for events, click here.