OPP investigate Stoney Point death
Town of Lakeshore signage for the community of Stoney Point. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:01PM EDT
The OPP are investigating a death in Stoney Point.
Provincial police confirm officers assisted with a death investigation at a home, but no other details are being released.
Residents reported a large police presence at a home near Bushey Street and Tecumseh Road on Monday.
Police say more information will be released when it's available.