Intimate partner violence suspect arrested after violating bail conditions

Windsor police say a 27-year-old man charged with intimate partner violence has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In August 2024, the suspect was arrested for assault, assault with choking, and uttering threats related to an incident involving intimate partner violence.

The suspect was released on bail and bound by a condition which restricted him from leaving his residence.

Since then, Windsor police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and discovered the suspect had violated his release order.

On Tuesday, officers located and arrested the suspect, who then allegedly attempted to flee custody. Officers apprehended the suspect after a short foot chase.

The suspect, who will not be named to protect the identity of his victim, has been charged with failure to comply with a release order and escaping lawful custody. He has subsequently been held for a bail hearing.

The bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024.

Intimate partner violence has been declared an epidemic in Windsor and in nearly 100 other Ontario municipalities.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.