Over 320 screenings to be featured at WIFF, $200,000 investment announced

The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has announced its lineup for this year’s festival.

It will take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3.

The films come from 42 countries with 213 feature films and 327 screenings.

Shepherds by Sophie Deraspe will open up the festival and Conclave by Edward Berger will close out the festivities.

Nabil Ayouch’s Everybody Loves Touda will be the Centrepiece Film.

Other screenings include:

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal – directed by Mike Downie

The Best of the Best: Jazz From Detroit – directed by Daniel Loewenthal

The Substance – directed by Coralie Fargeat

Eno – directed by Gary Hustwit

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – directed by Mohammed Rasoulof

Superboys of Malegaon – directed by Reema Kahti

Unstoppable – directed by William Goldenberg

Also premiering will be the comedy horror parody Vampire Zombies… From Space! It will take place at a gala event on Oct. 26 and a Halloween screening on Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged.

“What an honour it is to be celebrating WIFF’s 20th anniversary this year,” said Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer of WIFF.

“It is because of the amazing support from our patrons and partners that we get to continue to grow and to share exemplary film with our community. With over 200 films from over 40 countries and over 320 screenings, we are proud to say this is our largest festival yet. We can’t wait to spend an exciting 11 days livening up Downtown Windsor and creating community through great storytelling and great film.”

WIFF has also confirmed a partnership with the City of Windsor and Tourism Windsor Essex with a four-year $200,000 investment.

Mayor Drew Dilkens released the following statement on the partnership:

“WIFF is truly a creative juggernaut in our community, and one of the city’s most important cultural institutions. WIFF has helped to position and keep Windsor, Ontario, and Canada as a destination of choice for domestic and international travellers and film lovers. 2024 marks WIFF’s milestone 20th Anniversary of showcasing Canadian, local and international feature films to audiences craving this shared experience. Over the year’s, significant City support has helped WIFF to deliver its festival with more sustainable infrastructure, establish a home base at the historic Capitol Theatre, produce the much-loved WIFF Under the Stars events, create and enhance WIFF Alley, and much more. WIFF has continuously raised the bar for what is possible when arts and culture combine with business and economic development to create a model of excellence. Certainly, WIFF is a key piece of the puzzle for our Strengthen The Core revitalization plan and our goals of creating a vibrant district with unique experiences and engagement opportunities that attract businesses, residents and visitors to downtown Windsor.”

More information about WIFF and the film lineup can be found here.