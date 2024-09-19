Vacant building fire on Wyandotte Street East

Windsor firefighters responded to a vacant building fire on Wednesday night.

Fire officials tell AM800 News the blaze started around 10:p.m. in a vacant building near the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Street. Windsor firefighters battle a blaze in a vacant building near the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

The cause has been listed as undetermined and officials say neighbouring buildings sustained exposure damage.

No injuries were reported.