Stellantis deal reached, a community in mourning, an outlaw motorcycle club, SIU investigation and Windsor on the silver screen: Top Windsor stories this week

Windsor police crack down on an outlaw motorcycle club, Stellantis' EV battery plant gets the green light, Windsor mourns the death of Dave Hunter, the SIU is investigating after a man allegedly stole a firearm from an OPP cruiser, and Windsor hits the silver screen.

Here's a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

Community champion Dave Hunter passes suddenlyA well-known champion of Windsor-Essex who was actively involved in charity events, launched a magazine and touched countless lives across the region has died at the age of 48.

Dave Hunter was found dead in his sleep on the morning of June 30, according to his daughter Madison.

Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo) Investigators confirm to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club,” which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.

“We believe that Kevin Bingham does have ties to a one per cent biker club, and that is the One Order Chapter in Windsor,” said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson.

“Of course, it's always a concern to our city to have a club that is known as a ‘one per cent’ biker unit,” Jackson explained. “They pose a threat to our city and we want to make sure that our city is conducted in a safe manner and that's what our officers are out there to do and make sure that everything is conducted in the correct manner.”

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution EV battery plant construction site in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)After sitting in limbo for nearly two months, CTV News has learned a deal has been reached by NextStar Energy, the vehicle battery joint venture between Stellantis N.V. and LG Energy Solution (LGES)

A binding agreement has been signed by all parties that secures the future of battery cell and module production in Windsor.

Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.

OPP are on scene of an investigation in the area of West Belle River Road between County Road 22 and County Road 42 on July 3, 2023. (Source: @OnLocation/Twitter)A 21-year-old man allegedly ran at an OPP officer with a weapon and took a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.

According to an email from an SIU spokesperson, OPP received a call Monday about an armed man “acting erratically.” An officer found the man in the area of West Belle River Road.

The spokesperson said the man ran at the officer with a weapon, took a firearm from the officer’s vehicle and fled.

Filming for the upcoming Lifetime Channel movie “Show and Tell” has wrapped up. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Hopes are high that Windsor-Essex can soon shine on the silver screen more than ever before, now that the filming of a new movie has wrapped.

Film crews spent the last 12 days shooting scenes across the city and county for the upcoming Lifetime Channel movie ‘Show and Tell’ with on set officials confident more productions are on the way.