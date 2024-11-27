Premier Doug Ford calls on feds to amp up security

Premier Doug Ford is calling on the federal government to be more proactive at the border.

Ford released a statement on Wednesday night following the First Ministers’ meeting.

“For months, Ontario has been pushing the federal government to show that Canada understands, cares and is responsive to U.S. security and economic concerns, including by urging them to match U.S. tariffs on China, ban Chinese software in cars on Canadian roads, delay the implementation of digital services tax and present a credible plan to meet our NATO defence spending commitments,” Ford wrote in the statement.

“It’s also why I called out Mexico for allowing itself to become a backdoor for cheap Chinese transshipment and am urging Canada to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement directly with the U.S.”

Ford continued, saying he urged the feds have been slow to react and is “stuck on its backfoot” during Wednesday’s meeting.

“I expressed my hope that this evening’s meeting is the start of a more proactive approach from the federal government, including by showing that it takes the security of our border seriously by cracking down on illegal border crossings and stopping the transport of guns and illegal and illicit drugs, like fentanyl, or risk the economic chaos of Trump tariffs,” he said.

“We need action, including more permanent funding for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency. The OPP stand ready to help, but we need the federal government and its agencies to allow for more information sharing.”

An example Ford used was Health Canada having the ability so share where illegal drugs that are seized are made, allowing for enhanced tracking and tracing, like the U.S.

The premier said if the federal government is committed to “a Team Canada approach”, it needs to be included in police services.

“Moving forward, Ontario will continue to engage with U.S. lawmakers to demonstrate how our province is uniquely positioned to help America bring jobs back home as it decouples from China,” Ford said, wrapping up his statement.

“Ontario can help build up Fortress Am-Can by building out Ontario-U.S. critical mineral supply chains and provide more clean, nuclear power to fuel America’s economic growth and promote our shared security.”