Daughter of community champion Dave Hunter speaks on father's sudden death at age 48

A well-known champion of Windsor-Essex who was actively involved in charity events, launched a magazine and touched countless lives across the region has died at the age of 48.

Dave Hunter was found dead in his sleep on the morning of June 30, according to his daughter Madison.

Five years before being named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, Hunter launched "The Drive" magazine and published its first issue in December of 2000.

As a local realtor, Hunter was in the middle of managing the sale of the Low-Martin Mansion in Walkerville. The property has a listed asking price of $3.4 million.

In an interview with CTV News, Madison Hunter speaks at length about how she learned of her father's death, reading tributes from the many people whose lives he has impacted and how her family has been coping.

Click on the video at the top of the page to watch the full interview.