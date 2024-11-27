Trump’s proposed tariff sparks economic fears in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex business leaders are sounding the alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, warning it could devastate the region’s economy.

“It is going to trickle down, ultimately to the consumer and to the businesses that are distributing and selling those products and services,” said Tony Haddad, Interim CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The tariff, pitched Monday in a Truth Social post, has sparked widespread concern in a region deeply tied to U.S. trade.

Haddad said the ripple effects could hurt industries like manufacturing and agriculture and damage decades-long cross-border partnerships.

“Employment opportunities could be impacted, as well as the relationships we’ve established over many, many years — damaged in ways that may be irreparable.”

Brian Masse, the New Democrat MP for Windsor West, and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, requested and secured an emergency debate on the proposed American tariffs Tuesday night.

Masse said Canada must respond strategically to what he called a “bullying tactic.”

“We have to stand up for ourselves. There’s no doubt about that,” Masse told CTV News on Wednesday.

“But to do that, we need to have a proper plan in place, and we have to have credibility on the issues we have so that we can stand up to a bully.”

Haddad emphasized the scale of trade at stake, noting $3.6 billion in goods cross the Canada-U.S. border every day, with $1 billion of that tied to Ontario.

“Our friends in the auto sector have already articulated that parts are going back and forth multiple times before they finally make it into the finished assembled vehicle,” he said.

“So, what does that mean and how does that play out?”

Haddad also questioned whether the tariff addresses the issues it claims to target, such as immigration and drug trade.

“Perhaps the focus should be on that and not on the trade,” he said.

“I’m not sure how tariffs are the answer.”