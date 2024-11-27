WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Winter expected to hit Windsor-Essex harder this year

    Share

    Last year’s winter saw mild temperatures but this year, the season is expected to hit harder.

    David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, gave his predictions for the winter ahead.

    “This year, you’re going to get a little bit more snow,” he said.

    “People are going to be in better shape. They’re going to be shoveling, plowing and pushing that snow more than last year.”

    Not only will December bring more snow, but the temperature will also drop.

    The next three weeks could see colder conditions than seen last year.

    According to Phillips, this season may be colder, but it won’t be record breaking by any means.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News