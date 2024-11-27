Winter expected to hit Windsor-Essex harder this year

Last year’s winter saw mild temperatures but this year, the season is expected to hit harder.

David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada, gave his predictions for the winter ahead.

“This year, you’re going to get a little bit more snow,” he said.

“People are going to be in better shape. They’re going to be shoveling, plowing and pushing that snow more than last year.”

Not only will December bring more snow, but the temperature will also drop.

The next three weeks could see colder conditions than seen last year.

According to Phillips, this season may be colder, but it won’t be record breaking by any means.