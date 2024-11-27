Windsor restaurant to host Detroit Lions watch party

The Factory House on Tecumseh Road East has scored big with the Detroit Lions as it prepares for its upcoming watch party.

“It's a party that Windsor will never forget,” owner Vito Maggio said, speaking of the Detroit Lions sanctioned viewing party Dec. 15.

The Lions are set to host the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

“Morning after it was announced, we were getting calls off the hook from London to Mississauga, Detroit. People seeing how they can get in here,” said manager Josh Nikosey.

Fans like Spencer Zakoor are looking forward to cheering along with hundreds of others.

“I've had a couple experiences like it on that side of the border, so I think we'll live up to the hype,” Zakoor said.

The Lions reached out to various sports bars in town with Factory House landing the first of two watch parties in Ontario. The other one is scheduled inside Canada Life Place in London on Dec. 22 against the Chicago Bears.

“When they contacted us and wanted to do this party, we got so excited, I said, look, let's do it. Let's get everybody to come in here. It'd be like a St. Patty's Day, just better,” said Maggio, who is well known for his yearly St. Patrick Day tent parties at Kildare House.

“They've informed us that this is their first time, the Detroit Lions as well as the NFL, hosting an event in Canada,” noted Sammi Zakoor, who is helping to coordinate the all-ages event.

There are no reservations. The parking lot is going to be transformed and will include a massive tent with a 10-foot screen that can fit about 700 people.

There will be outdoor games on turf, food and an outdoor bar. It’ll be business as usual inside the restaurant.

Zakoor said there will be a lot of giveaways and definitely some signed merchandise.

“The Detroit Lions team and the marketing team are very excited about what they're bringing us,” said Zakoor.

“I don't know if they're keeping it as more of a surprise, but I know there was a big budget for that sort of stuff to come in, so everyone can get excited about what they might get that day.”

If all goes well, Zakoor said the Lions may consider more watch parties in Windsor specifically in the future.

“We're hopeful that when we throw this successfully, that we'll continue to see support from them and a presence from them,” Zakoor said.

The event gets underway on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. at the Factory House. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m.