Clear Medical Imaging calls in Ontario Ministry of Labour

Clear Medical Imaging has called on the Ontario Ministry of Labour five weeks after staff walked off the job.

Contract negotiations have hit a stand-still, leading the company to call on the Ministry of Labour to hold a final offer vote.

This will give employees the chance to give input on the final offer made by the company.

Clear Medical Imaging said the offer will have wage and benefit improvements.

If the contract is accepted, operations will continue as soon as possible.

X-ray technicians, ultrasound technologists and clerical and administrative staff walked off the job on Oct. 25.

Main points for improvement included wages, benefits, mandatory overtime, job security and contracting out services, according to the union.