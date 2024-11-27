WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Clear Medical Imaging calls in Ontario Ministry of Labour

    Share

    Clear Medical Imaging has called on the Ontario Ministry of Labour five weeks after staff walked off the job.

    Contract negotiations have hit a stand-still, leading the company to call on the Ministry of Labour to hold a final offer vote.

    This will give employees the chance to give input on the final offer made by the company.

    Clear Medical Imaging said the offer will have wage and benefit improvements.

    If the contract is accepted, operations will continue as soon as possible.

    X-ray technicians, ultrasound technologists and clerical and administrative staff walked off the job on Oct. 25.

    Main points for improvement included wages, benefits, mandatory overtime, job security and contracting out services, according to the union.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News