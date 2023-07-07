Windsor police uncover outlaw motorcycle club; drugs and weapons investigation ongoing

Investigators confirmed to CTV News that one of three people arrested last month has ties to the “One Order Motorcycle Club”, which has chapters in London, Toronto and Halifax.

“We believe that Kevin Bingham does have ties to a one per cent biker club, and that is the One Order Chapter in Windsor,” said Windsor police Const. Bianca Jackson.

“Of course it's always a concern to our city to have a club that is known as a ‘one per cent’ biker unit,” Jackson explained. “They pose a threat to our city and we want to make sure that our city is conducted in a safe manner and that's what our officers are out there to do and make sure that everything is conducted in the correct manner.”

Officials said police stopped a vehicle on June 27, 2023 as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking network with links to Toronto. Two people were arrested and a large quantity of drugs, along with a loaded firearm, were discovered during a search.

Drugs and weapons seized by Windsor police on June 27, 2023 as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking network. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

The next day, police used warrants at three homes and one business in Windsor and arrested a third person while seizing several more items.

Police confirmed that a clubhouse had been quietly established within the last 6-8 months in the 1100 block of Crawford Avenue, and that 50-year-old Bingham had been under investigation since December 2022.

Calls to the phone number listed outside the property on Crawford by CTV News have gone unreturned.

“We're asking that if you have any information that is in connection with this motorcycle gang to please reach out to the Windsor Police Service, our drugs and guns unit with any information that you have,” said Jackson.

Police noted One Order members have been affiliated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

Jackson added, “Anybody who has ties to the Hells Angels in this community, we are making it very well known that we will not tolerate that one per cent here in this community.”

“We are taking this extremely seriously and doing our due diligence to make sure our community’s safe. It's known that the drug use in the city is on the rise and having that much drugs on our street, what that could have done. That was prevented in this case. Our investigators seized all the drugs off of the street so it didn't get in the hands of people who could have harmed themselves,” Jackson said.

Jackson noted, “The more information that we can get on the persons involved in this gang, the more drugs, the more restricted weapons that we can get off of the streets. That is our goal.”

According to CTV Public Safety Analyst and former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis, Windsor has a long history with outlaw motorcycle clubs.

1155 Crawford Avenue, seen on July 7, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

“I'm not surprised at all that there's yet another motorcycle club in the Windsor area. There always has been. It was an outlaw area for many years,” Lewis said. “It's a big city and it's close to the US border so it's an important point geographically.”

“This new group ‘One Order’ is relatively new, although there are other chapters in Canada, they do the same stuff that other motorcycle clubs do,” Lewis explained. “These are bad people. This isn't a club of enthusiasts like me that ride Harley's. I just came back from a three day Harley ride, I didn't commit any murders and selling drugs along the way, and that's the difference.”

He continued, “They're not bike enthusiasts, they are an organized criminal organization that prey on people and they sell drugs and they smuggle guns and they're a danger to society. That's a difference.”

Lewis said, “You don't necessarily see it but you're going to feel in your pocketbook and you're going to spend a lot of tax money as police try to deal with this stuff as well.”

Jackson added, “Anything that you think that might be pertinent to this investigation. If you have surveillance cameras or anything dash camera, any videos, anything that could assist in this investigation. We're asking that you contact us. Sometimes some of the smallest things that you may see, you may not think it's pertinent to this case. But let our investigators go through that information and let them decide.”

She continued, “This operation highlights the commitment of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and protecting the safety of our community. This investigation is ongoing and further details may be released as we progress in this case.”