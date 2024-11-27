WINDSOR
    • LaSalle Fire Service brings Sparky’s Toy Drive to town

    The LaSalle Fire Service is busy with a Sparky's Toy Drive, serving the town of Lasalle directly.

    The toy drive aims to make sure that every disadvantaged child can have a toy for Christmas.

    Residents are encouraged to donate unwrapped toys for children of all ages, gift cards and cash donations at select locations in town until Dec. 5.

    Those locations include:

    • Active Body Physical Therapy – Sprucewood Avenue
    • Centerline – Morton Drive
    • CIBC LaSalle – Malden Road
    • Countryside Home Hardware – Wyoming Avenue
    • Joe Schmoe's – Malden Road
    • LaSalle Fire Service – Normandy Street
    • Reaume Chevrolet Buick GMC – Front Road
    • Vollmer Recreation Complex – Laurier Parkway

    Mike O’ Bright is a part-time firefighter with the LaSalle Fire Service and an organizer of the LaSalle Sparky’s Toy Drive.

    O’Bright said he is grateful for the community support that the charity campaign has received so far.

    “It's on the community, that's doing all the work and bringing the toys in for donation, and we’d like to thank them for that,” said O’Bright.

    If you’re unable to get your donation to one of the locations by Dec. 5, they will be accepted at LaSalle Fire Service until Dec. 23.

    In years past, LaSalle joined Windsor-Essex’s toy drive. This year, it made the decision to branch off and support LaSalle directly.

