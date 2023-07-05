Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor

After sitting in limbo for nearly two months, CTV News has learned a deal has been reached by NextStar Energy, the vehicle battery joint venture between Stellantis N.V. and LG Energy Solution (LGES)

A binding agreement has been signed by all parties that secures the future of battery cell and module production in Windsor.

Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours (GWh) and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.

The new deal reportedly honours the commitments that were made by the Canadian government to level the playing field with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“The IRA fundamentally changed the landscape for battery production in North America, making it challenging to produce competitively priced, state-of-the-art batteries in Canada without an equivalent level of support from government,” said Mark Stewart, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer North America.

He continued, “We are pleased that the federal government, with the support of the provincial government, came back and met their commitment of leveling the playing field with the IRA. This collective effort enabled the deal to close and we are now resuming construction on the site in Windsor. We are very grateful to the governments for their leadership to resolve and bring this deal to fruition, as well as Lana Payne and her team from Unifor for tirelessly advocating alongside us in our shared commitment to protecting thousands of new jobs as we achieve our electrified future propelled by our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”

“We are happy to finally move forward with building the country’s first major battery plant and be a central part of the local battery ecosystem,” said Dong-Myung Kim, president and head of the Advanced Automotive Battery Division of LG Energy Solution.

“Thanks to the agreement and continuous support from the Windsor community, NextStar Energy can now focus on what we do best,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “We will soon produce state-of-the-art batteries here in Windsor, and we’re excited to grow and thrive with the community.”

NextStar Energy is one of eight battery plants that LGES has secured in North America in response to its growing EV market.