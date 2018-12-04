

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires have traded Michael DiPietro to the Ottawa 67's.

In return, the Spitfires get Russian forward Egor Afanasyev, Ottawa's 2nd round pick in 2019, London's 2nd round pick in 2021, Ottawa's 2nd round picks in 2022 and 2023; and a trio of conditional picks – Ottawa's 2nd in 2021, Ottawa's 3rd in 2021 and Ottawa's 3rd in 2022.

The Spitfires also sent their 4th round pick in 2020 and Kingston's 2nd round pick in 2024 to Ottawa to complete the deal.

Afanasyev, 17, was in his second season with the Muskegeon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

In 64 career games there, the Tver, Russia native scored 17 times and added 23 assists to go along with +8 rating and 24 penalty minutes.