Spitfires trade goalie Michael DiPietro to Ottawa
Michael DiPietro hoists the Memorial Cup after the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters in the final of the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 12:18PM EST
The Windsor Spitfires have traded Michael DiPietro to the Ottawa 67's.
In return, the Spitfires get Russian forward Egor Afanasyev, Ottawa's 2nd round pick in 2019, London's 2nd round pick in 2021, Ottawa's 2nd round picks in 2022 and 2023; and a trio of conditional picks – Ottawa's 2nd in 2021, Ottawa's 3rd in 2021 and Ottawa's 3rd in 2022.
The Spitfires also sent their 4th round pick in 2020 and Kingston's 2nd round pick in 2024 to Ottawa to complete the deal.
Afanasyev, 17, was in his second season with the Muskegeon Lumberjacks of the USHL.
In 64 career games there, the Tver, Russia native scored 17 times and added 23 assists to go along with +8 rating and 24 penalty minutes.