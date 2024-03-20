Soil-turning event for Chatham tennis court project

Chatham-Kent is ready to get moving on its year-round indoor tennis court.

A soil-turning event is scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the site of the new facility at the St. Clair College National Powerline Training Centre.

As reported last month, Chatham-Kent is one of six municipalities across Canada receiving $200,000 from Tennis Canada, in partnership with Rogers, to help build four new year-round tennis courts inside a new tennis dome.

The money is part of a $1.2 million fund for the Year-Round Community Tennis Courts Program in 2024.