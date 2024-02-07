Tennis players will 'love' this: Year-round tennis courts coming to Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent is one of six municipalities across Canada receiving $200,000 from Tennis Canada, in partnership with Rogers, to help build four new year-round tennis courts inside a new tennis dome coming soon to Chatham as part of the Bear Line Park Project.

The money is part of a $1.2 million fund for the Year-Round Community Tennis Courts Program in 2024, announced on Tuesday.

“We're very, very happy,” said Chatham-Kent Coun. Michael Bondy.

Bondy said local tennis enthusiasts and groups have been fundraising for years and are eager to play year round, “As an avid tennis player, I'm very happy because in Chatham, we do not have any indoor facilities. So, people that play tennis regularly and people that train, because we do have some young people that play competitively, they drive to Windsor.”

Tennis Canada officials said Ontario cities Niagara, Mississauga, St. Catharines, and Chatham-Kent, as well as Ile-Bizard in Quebec, were confirmed for the funds in 2024, noting an additional location in British Columbia, representing the first project in Canada’s western-most province, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Anything like this is a nice-to-have not a need-to-have,” Bondy explained. “So when we get outside money, not taxpayer money, then that's a great gift and that really helps see the completion of these things.”

A year-round tennis dome is coming to Chatham-Kent, thanks to a $200,000 grant from Tennis Canada. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Last August, Chatham-Kent council gave approval for a new regional park to be developed along Bear Line Road on land donated by St. Clair College.

Officials said the tennis dome is expected to compliment pickleball courts, a rugby field, a cricket pitch, and an additional baseball diamond, with a ground-breaking anticipated next month.

Bondy stated, “It really is for all ages and it's a great sport. It's fun. It's really picking up. The popularity of tennis has really increased throughout North America to incredibly popular worldwide. So yeah, it's a great thing and we're very much looking forward to its construction.”

The Year-Round Community Tennis Courts Program is in its third year and has already made a substantial impact across the country with 26 new covered courts delivered to various communities, providing 4.1 million Canadians access to year-round tennis.

“Only 10 per cent of our courts across the entire country are covered for year-round play,” said Anita Comella, senior director of Facilities Development with Tennis Canada. “So this gives Chatham-Kent a whole new opportunity for year round tennis.”

Comella told CTV News, “We have seen a huge uptick in tennis participation over the last couple of years, and we know that all of our existing clubs that do have year round tennis and municipalities that are running year round tennis have waitlists.”

Officials said Tennis Clubs of Canada will be running the facility when it is in operation, noting the group will cover any remaining costs for its construction, with its anticipated completion done in time for the 2024-25 fall and winter seasons.

“We’re thrilled to have been awarded the Year-Round Community Tennis Courts Program grant provided by Tennis Canada and Rogers,” said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff in a statement. “This funding helps bring a tennis dome to our growing community and will provide another great venue for Chatham-Kent residents to have fun, learn new skills, and live more healthy and active lifestyles.”