Another significant winter storm forced cancellations, power outages and poor driving conditions across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The storm dumped a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain Tuesday morning and forced the cancellation of thousands of school buses across the region.

Schools in Windsor-Essex remained open, but all Lambton Kent District School Board locations were closed -- including all schools, the Chatham and Sarnia Education Centres and the Adult and Continuing Education Centre.

The Lambton Kent District School Board also cancelled its Tuersday night board meeting due to the poor conditions.

Some flights were cancelled at Windsor International Airport Tuesday morning. Travellers are asked to call ahead or check online for their flight status.

Thousands of residents also experienced power outages from Enwin and Hydro One.

Garbage and recycling pick up is being suspended in Chatham.

The contractors will resume pick up on Wednesday. All pick up will be delayed by one day with the final pick up of the week being held on Saturday.

Officials in Chatham-Kent also have cancelled Tuesday's engagement session regarding the Continuous Improvement and "Red Tape" Reduction Project.

The session, hosted by Community Development, has been re-scheduled for Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor at the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre at 315 King Street West in Chatham.

There have been no serious collisions reported in Windsor-Essex or Chatham-kent due to the weather.

But there was a serious crash in the northbound lanes on Highway 400 north of Toronto that has left a man critically hurt.

Reports from the scene suggest a vehicle was stopped or stalled in one of the lanes and was struck by two other vehicles, including a large truck, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

School buses were also cancelled in London, Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Huron Perth.

The mix of snow and freezing rain in the GTA forced both the Toronto District School Board and the Catholic District School Board to close all schools.

The event marks the first time in eight years the TDSB has closed all of its schools for weather.

With files from CTV Toronto.