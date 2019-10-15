WINDSOR -- A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in jail for a ‘scuffle’ at a Windsor motel that turned fatal.

Robert Legebow was handed the sentence in a Windsor court on Tuesday related to the manslaughter death of 36-year-old Shawn Liddell.

On Oct. 1, 2018, a group of people were drinking at the Ivy Rose Motel on Howard Avenue in Windsor.

Court heard Legebow was living at the motel with his father.

Liddell repeatedly asked Legebow to speak with his father, who was asleep in his room because “he has to work tomorrow morning.”

Witnesses described Liddell as “angry and agitated.”

In the early morning hours, Liddell ended up in the Legebows’ room.

Legebow was heard saying “That’s it. I’ve had enough.”

Court heard Legebow pushed Liddell out of their room and onto the balcony of their second floor unit.

The two men got into a “scuffle” on the threshold of their room, before Liddell grabbed Legebow by the arm, who in turn, pushed him in the chest.

Liddell fell “backwards over the second storey railing” explained Justice Michelin Rawlins.

The judge concedes Legebow had no “intention to kill Shawn Liddell” but his death has had a “catastrophic” impact on his entire family.

When considering his sentence, Rawlins describes Legebow as “younger, taller and heavier” than Liddell, plus the accused was sober, when the victim had been drinking alcohol.

Rawlins credited Legebow with his guilty plea to manslaughter even though he was facing a charge of second degree murder.

Legebow said to the judge “you will never see me before this court again” after apologizing to the Liddell family.

“There hasn’t been a moment I haven’t prayed for him (Liddell).” He said adding “I hope you can make it through the pain and suffering I caused that night.”

Rawlins sentenced Legebow to 3.5 years in jail, but when given credit for the time he’s already been in custody, while awaiting a trial, Legebow has just 23 months left to serve.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig says the sentence will be served at a “reformatory” as opposed to jail or prison.

Before he was taken from the courtroom, Rawlins encouraged Legebow to “make good use” of his time incarcerated, in “honour” of Shawn Liddell.