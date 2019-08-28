

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old will likely go to prison for a "lethal shove" that killed another man, but a decision on that is a few months away.

Robert Legebow plead guilty earlier this summer to manslaughter in the death of Shawn Liddell .

According to AM800 News, court heard Wednesday a shoving match between the two men caused the victim to fall from the second floor of a Howard Avenue motel on Oct. 2, 2018.

In sentencing submissions, defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig asked for two to three years in prison, while Crown attorney Jayme Lesperance is seeking a term of five years.

Justice Micheline Rawlins has reserved her decision until Oct. 15.