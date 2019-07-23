

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has pleaded guilty in the death of another man after a ‘scuffle’ at Howard Avenue motel.

Robert Legebow has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Shawn Liddell at the Ivy Rose Motel on Oct 1, 2018.

The two men knew each other, since they both resided in the motel.

Court heard on Tuesday there was a scuffle between Legebow and Liddell in one of their rooms. The fight spilled out onto the second floor balcony.

Legebow grabbed Liddell’s right arm and pushed Liddell in the left chest area. Court heard the force from Legebow’s shove caused Liddell to go backwards over the second story balcony railing.

He later died in hospital.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Craig says Legebow did not intend to kill Liddell.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.