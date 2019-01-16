One taken to hospital in Tecumseh garage fire
Garage fire in Tecumseh on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 6:18AM EST
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate a garage in Tecumseh.
Late Tuesday evening crews arrived to a house in the 13,000 block of St. Gregory’s for a garage fire.
Officials say the fire began as a vehicle within the garage but quickly spread leaving heavy damage to the home.
One person was taken to hospital after being assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation.
A damage estimate has not been released and it remains unclear what caused the initial fire.