The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate a garage in Tecumseh.

Late Tuesday evening crews arrived to a house in the 13,000 block of St. Gregory’s for a garage fire.

Officials say the fire began as a vehicle within the garage but quickly spread leaving heavy damage to the home.

One person was taken to hospital after being assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

A damage estimate has not been released and it remains unclear what caused the initial fire.