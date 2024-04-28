High tea and big hats galore as Rotary Club fundraiser hits 10-year milestone

A champagne reception. Vintage china table settings. High tea sandwiches and desserts — and really big hats.

Since 2014, the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial has been holding its annual Big Hats and High Tea Social. The fundraising event returned Sunday for its 10th year at the Essex Golf and Country Club.

This year's title sponsor was Oneday Dreams, an organization which grants dreams for Canadian adults living with a terminal illness.

"Every year, we hold this fundraiser to support a local organization," said Maria Price, president of the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial.

"I think most women just enjoy being able to dress up once in a while and experience that old-world high tea. Right from the very start, it's something the community embraced and we have a great sellout every year."

Check out some photos from this year's event below:

A photo from the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial's 10th annual Big Hats High Tea fundraiser at the Essex Golf and Country Club on Apr. 28, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)