More than 200 people run in the rain to support Ronald McDonald House

Rain couldn't stop an annual charity 5K run from taking place in Lakeshore this weekend. In fact, running in the rain has practically become a tradition at this point.

"In seven years, we've had sleet, snow, freezing rain and wind," said McDonald's Windsor-Essex Community Relations Representative Julie Dennis. "Out of all the weather, this is probably some of the better weather we've had."

The Big Red Shoe Run, now in its seventh year, took place Sunday at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, bringing runners and walkers together to support Ronald McDonald House Southwestern Ontario (RMHC).

“This is part of the launch for McHappy Day on May 8," said Melissa Eagen, co-chair of the Big Red Shoe Run.. "It's an event that always rains. But I think it truly shows the resiliency of the families that use the house and our participants."

This year, 238 participants joined in, opting for either a one-kilometre kids' run, a five-kilometre walk or a five-kilometre run.

The Ronald McDonald House provides lodging and support for families of hospitalized children, easing their burden during challenging times.

A cheque of $58,000 was presented to RMHC before the start of this year's run Sunday morning.

"Different families all have different needs," said Ronald McDonald House Manager Christine Richer. "These fundraising dollars are so important because whether it's as simple as food or shower or just a place to relax, we're able to meet some of the basic needs for these families so they can better serve and be there for their sick children."