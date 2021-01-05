WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cogeco customers looking to get online Tuesday experienced difficulties as the internet service provider was down across the province.

The company posted a notice to its Twitter account around 11 a.m. informing customers of the issue.

According to Cogeco the issue impacted internet services in many cities across Ontario, from Cornwall to Windsor.

“We are currently experiencing some technical issues with our Internet services,” an emailed statement from the company said. “Our technicians are working hard to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We are proactively informing our customers on social media and keeping them up to date of any new developments.”

With the volume of people working and learning from home during the province-wide lockdown, it’s expected the outage had a widespread impact.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board does not know how many students and teachers were affect, but called all households to advise some may not be able to access “Google Classroom” and other online platforms required for class activities during the outage.