'Altercation involving a knife' prompts several charges for 21-year-old man

A man is facing several charges after allegedly possessing a knife during an altercation and fleeing from police.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, police responded to the area of King Street West for a report of an altercation involving a knife early on Sunday morning.

Police said the man involved in the incident had fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving on scene.

A short while later, the 21-year-old man was located and subsequently arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with probation order.

The man was then transported to police headquarters for booking.