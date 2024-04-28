WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Altercation involving a knife' prompts several charges for 21-year-old man

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A man is facing several charges after allegedly possessing a knife during an altercation and fleeing from police.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, police responded to the area of King Street West for a report of an altercation involving a knife early on Sunday morning.

    Police said the man involved in the incident had fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving on scene.

    A short while later, the 21-year-old man was located and subsequently arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with probation order.

    The man was then transported to police headquarters for booking. 

