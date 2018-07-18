Sandpoint Beach closed due to high bacteria counts
Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is closed this week because of high bacteria counts.(Courtesy Google Maps)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 4:53PM EDT
Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is closed this week because of high bacteria counts.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says E. coli levels taken during this week's testing exceed the standard.
Swimming is also not recommended at five other beaches, including Seacliff, Colchester, Holiday, Mettawas and Point Pelee's North West Beach.