U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders made a pledge that could see Americans make fewer trips to Canada to buy a lifesaving drug.

Sanders entered a Windsor pharmacy Sunday surrounded by people cheering and clapping.

The Democrat presidential candidate crossed the border with diabetics to purchase life-saving insulin, which costs roughly one-10th the price here than in the States.

Sanders waved to the crowd as he entered the Olde Walkerville Pharmacy. Sanders and the Caravan to Canada group had lots of local support, including people holding signs.

“We love our Canadian neighbours and we thank them so much, but we should not have to come to Canada to get the medicine we need for our kids to stay alive. We can do that in America,” he said.

Sanders led two buses of diabetic patients.

Kathy Sego of the U.S. says she pays, $1,500 a month for insulin for her son Hunter.

On Sunday, Sego was able to buy a six-month supply for a fraction of her usual cost.

However, not everyone has been pleased with Americans buying Canadian insulin.

In a letter late last week, 15 groups representing patients, health professionals, hospitals, and pharmacists warned Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor of the potential for increasing drug shortages.

"The Canadian medicine supply is not sufficient to support both Canadian and U.S. consumers," the letter states. "The supply simply does not, and will not, exist within Canada to meet such demands.