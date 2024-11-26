Construction impacts westbound Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Avenue this week
The City of Windsor is letting the public know about extended construction on Wyandotte Street East this week.
Westbound Wyandotte Street East remains closed between Parent Avenue and Marentette Avenue and Marentette Avenue is closed between Brandt Street and Wyandotte Street East.
Crews are doing pavement, sidewalk and street lighting rehabilitation.
It is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 29.
For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Follow live: Serial killer Paul Bernardo denied parole for a third time
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.
Biden says Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire will take effect Wednesday morning
A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah will take effect on Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
As Trump vows major tariff hike, a look at what the U.S. imports from Canada
Some Canadian products could face huge tariffs on the first day of Donald Trump's administration in January. Here’s a quick look at what the U.S. imports from Canada.
Canadian government suspends contracts with Boissonnault's former company
The medical supply company co-founded by Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault has been suspended from bidding on or entering into contracts with the Government of Canada.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Police chief says 'extreme left group' behind Montreal protest violence; Legault calls for more arrests
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is putting pressure on the Montreal police to arrest everyone involved in an anti-NATO protest that turned violent last week.
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
DEVELOPING Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be convening a meeting of all of Canada's premiers 'this week' to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's intent to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren't addressed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
24 arrests as part of Hamilton, Ont. street gang investigation, with ties to Toronto, Waterloo and Brantford
Police in Hamilton, Ont. have arrested 24 people as part of a street gang investigation with connections to Toronto, Halton, Waterloo and Brantford.
-
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.
-
More than 2,300 people homeless in Waterloo Region, point-in-time report finds
A new report is taking a closer look at the homelessness crisis in the Region of Waterloo.
London
-
Police look to identify 3 suspects in shooting investigation, arrest 4th suspect
London police are asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a break, enter and shooting investigation.
-
Goderich woman’s 'passion' for Christmas on display for all to enjoy
Ida Mcaulay loves Christmas. She loves it so much she has spent the past several weeks putting together a Christmas display that would make Santa Claus himself blush.
-
Sending parents home with their healthy infants sooner, LHSC establishes permanent early discharge program
The Early Discharge Program allows parents and newborns to be discharged, and have a midwife follow up with them at home to complete screening and assessments as opposed to having those take place in the hospital.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in collision with dump truck
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision between a dump truck and a minivan in Clearview Township.
-
Multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck sends 3 to hospital
Three people were hospitalized after police say a dump truck struck four vehicles in Newmarket on Monday afternoon.
-
Midland murder trial enters final week with accused claiming self-defence
The trial of a Midland man accused of murder in the fatal stabbing of his tenant three years ago is in its final week as the Crown and defence prepare to make their closing arguments to the jury.
Northern Ontario
-
Committee OKs rezoning for former Sudbury hospital site
Greater Sudbury's planning committee approved rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury at its meeting Monday.
-
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families plead he be kept behind bars
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Sudbury resident scammed out of $20K, suspect from southern Ont. charged
A 21-year-old from southern Ontario has been charged with several offences after a victim from Greater Sudbury was tricked into giving him $20,000.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police issue alert about surge in grandparent scams
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service warned residents Tuesday about a surge in grandparent scams targeting local senior citizens.
-
Sault road reopens after building safely demolished
A building on Queen Street East in Sault Ste. Marie is in danger of collapsing because of heavy snow.
-
Hwy. 17 closed following fatal collision near Bruce Mines
One person has been killed in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Bruce Mines.
Ottawa
-
'It's insulting:' Ontario premier slams Trump on Canadian tariff threat
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting to a threat from incoming U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, calling the proposal ‘insulting’ and emphasizing the need for leaders to work together on a response.
-
More winter weather expected this week in Ottawa
A freezing rain warning in Ottawa has been lifted after a low-pressure system moved through eastern Ontario on Tuesday. Environment Canada says freezing rain will transition to rain as temperatures rise above 0 C this morning.
-
Land near Dow's Lake being cleared in advance of new Civic Campus construction
This is another step in the plan to construct a cutting-edge replacement for the aging Civic Campus, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary.
Toronto
-
Ford says Trump's proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods like 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods proposed by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is akin to 'a family member stabbing you right in the heart.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Follow live: Serial killer Paul Bernardo denied parole for a third time
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada.
-
Traveller at Toronto Pearson airport caught with 45 kg of weed in her luggage: RCMP
A 21-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to conceal 45 kilograms of cannabis in her luggage.
Montreal
-
Cinemas Guzzo closing West Island theatre amid major financial troubles
Cinemas Guzzo owner and reality TV star Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo said he will close the Cinema Des Sources location as he faces financial trouble and fights to save his business.
-
Police chief says 'extreme left group' behind Montreal protest violence; Legault calls for more arrests
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is putting pressure on the Montreal police to arrest everyone involved in an anti-NATO protest that turned violent last week.
-
Wife likely died before children's deaths, pathologist testifies at Brossard triple murder trial
The accused in the Brossard triple homicide trial was back in court on Tuesday where a pathologist was questioned about the 2022 killings.
Winnipeg
-
'It would mean a recession': Premier Kinew speaks on Trump's tariff threat
Tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States would mean a recession in Manitoba. That is how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew feels about comments from president-elect Donald Trump Monday.
-
Steinbach man charged with child luring: RCMP
A 20-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with child luring, and RCMP have released one of his social media handles to help identify more victims.
-
Advocates calling for action to help lower child poverty rates in Manitoba
Recent data on child poverty in Canada showed Manitoba led the way with the highest child poverty rate, and now advocates are calling for action to lower the number.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Trump's border concerns are valid as tariffs loom
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Donald Trump’s concerns about the border are valid, as the president-elect threatens sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.
-
From Rogers Place to Winspear Centre, here's how accessible Edmonton concert venues are
For most people buying a concert ticket, questions like “How am I going to get into a venue?” or “Where will I go to the bathroom?” aren’t top of mind, but for people with disabilities, these issues can make or break a night out.
-
Stuff-a-Bus Week begins in Edmonton
Edmonton Transit Service's stuff-a-bus campaign gets rolling Wednesday.
Calgary
-
TSB orders more training following incident involving plane in Calgary
The Transportation Safety Board says an incident that involved a Westjet plane hitting the runway in Calgary earlier this year was connected to an issue with pilot training on a particular model of aircraft.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Trump's border concerns are valid as tariffs loom
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Donald Trump’s concerns about the border are valid, as the president-elect threatens sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 Alberta to announce actions against Ottawa's proposed emissions cap
The Alberta government is hitting back at the proposed federal emissions cap Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
Defence-called expert says Regina chiropractor accused of sexual assault followed industry standards
An expert called by Ruben Manz’s defence counsel testified the Regina-based chiropractor, who is facing several sexual assault charges, followed the industry standard of care when treating the complainants.
-
Alpacas and bison featured at second day of Agribition in Regina
There is no shortage of livestock at the Canadian Western Agribition. While many people associate the event with cows and horses, Tuesday featured some less common animals: alpacas and bison.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Here are the winners of the 2024 ExploreSask photo contest
The winners of Tourism Saskatchewan's annual ExploreSask photo contest have been revealed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, source of infection still unknown
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
B.C. RCMP officer won't stand trial for on-duty shooting
A B.C. RCMP officer who was charged in an on-duty shooting nearly four years ago will not stand trial, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier says Canada will negotiate from 'position of strength' on US tariff
British Columbia Premier David Eby said Canada had to approach Donald Trump's plan to impose a 25 per cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods from a position of strength, as business, trade and community organizations called for quick action on the trade threat.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier says Canada will negotiate from 'position of strength' on US tariff
British Columbia Premier David Eby said Canada had to approach Donald Trump's plan to impose a 25 per cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods from a position of strength, as business, trade and community organizations called for quick action on the trade threat.
-
B.C. teen with avian flu remains in critical care, source of infection still unknown
The teenager who is infected with the first human case of H5N1 avian influenza acquired in Canada remains in critical care at BC Children’s Hospital, officials said Tuesday.
-
B.C. RCMP officer won't stand trial for on-duty shooting
A B.C. RCMP officer who was charged in an on-duty shooting nearly four years ago will not stand trial, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians head to the polls to vote in snap election; results delayed by an hour
Nova Scotians are casting their votes Tuesday in a snap provincial election, but they won't learn the outcome until after 9 p.m., due to a delayed opening at a polling station.
-
N.S. man charged with attempted murder after assault left victim with significant injuries
A 30-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after an alleged assault in Denmark, N.S., on Monday.
-
N.S. lobster buyer calls for heightened policing after shot fired into Meteghan home
A lobster buyer in Meteghan, N.S., is looking for increased policing and a community-wide push aimed at organized crime after a bullet was fired into his home on Saturday night.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.