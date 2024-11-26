WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Construction impacts westbound Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Avenue this week

    Wyandotte Street East road sign. (File) Wyandotte Street East road sign. (File)
    The City of Windsor is letting the public know about extended construction on Wyandotte Street East this week.

    Westbound Wyandotte Street East remains closed between Parent Avenue and Marentette Avenue and Marentette Avenue is closed between Brandt Street and Wyandotte Street East.

    Crews are doing pavement, sidewalk and street lighting rehabilitation.

    It is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 29.

    For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.

