Suspects wearing gas masks involved in home invasion: police

A home invasion in Essex County is being investigated by police.

Around 11:54 p.m. on Nov. 17, OPP responded to a home on Lakeshore Drive in Leamington where it was reported two men that the homeowner didn't know, entered the home wearing gas masks and carrying a suspected noxious substance.

The men approached the lone homeowner but then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, tall and stocky with a shaved head and wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is described as tall and stocky, wearing all black clothing.

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.