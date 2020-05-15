WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Lakeshore's first community survey found its residents are happy with life in the waterfront community.

A phone survey conducted by global marketing research company, Ipsos, asked residents about such things as life in Lakeshore and service satisfaction.

It found 97% of residents feel they have an excellent or good quality of life and 86% are satisfied with municipal services.

However, while residents like the proximity to water some are concerned about rising lake levels.

The survey will help guide future decisions on setting budgets and level of services.​