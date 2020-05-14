WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Lakeshore dance studio has received fire and smoke damage following an overnight fire.

Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson says his crews responded to the working fire in the 1300 block of County Road 22 around midnight.

Williamson says some firefighters saw flames and battled heavy smoke from the single story commercial building when they arrived.

There's no estimate of damage.

The cause remains under investigation, but Williamson believes it may have been electrical.