WINDSOR, ONT. -- It may be a little while longer before a retail cannabis store opens in Lakeshore.

Council voted against the current planned site Thursday evening.

Councillors felt the proposed pot shop at the Med Arts Plaza on County Road 22 and Renaud Line is too close to a dance school for kids, and a yoga studio in the same plaza.

Under the town’s recently approved cannabis policy, no retain cannabis stores can be within 100 meters of public facilities or parks.

Stores must also be at least 150 metres from any schools or daycares.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit also voiced concern over the proposed location’s proximity to a park and nearby daycare.

According to officials, the town cannot reject or approve the site application and instead can only make recommendations for or against.