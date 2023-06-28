Pride flag stolen from Wheatley Area Public School

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a Pride flag was stolen from Wheatley Area Public School’s flagpole over the weekend.

Police say sometime between Friday and Monday, an unknown person damaged the locking mechanism and removed the flag.

This is the second such incident in the Chatham-Kent area, a Pride flag was also stolen from Tilbury High School sometime between Friday, June 16 and Monday, June 19.

“The Chatham Kent Police Service takes this matter seriously and is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly,” police said in a news release. “We thank the public for their cooperation and support in this matter.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Alexis Masse, at alexisma@chatham-kent.ca or by calling 519-436-6600. Alternatively, anyone with information can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).