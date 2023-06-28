Pride flag stolen from Wheatley Area Public School

The Pride flag is raised at the Ottawa Catholic School Board. June 1, 2023. (Jim O’Grady/CTV News Ottawa). The Pride flag is raised at the Ottawa Catholic School Board. June 1, 2023. (Jim O’Grady/CTV News Ottawa).

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver