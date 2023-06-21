Pride flag stolen from Tilbury High School

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help after in the theft investigation of a Pride flag from Tilbury High School.

The incident occurred between Saturday, June 16 and Monday, June 17, when an unknown person or persons removed the Pride flag from the school’s flagpole.

“The Chatham-Kent Police Service takes this matter seriously and is committed to investigating this incident thoroughly,” said a news release from police.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the investigating officer, Const. Alexis Masse, at alexisma@chatham-kent.ca or by calling 519-436-6600. Alternatively, anyone with information can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).